Bryan Danielson is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the industry today and is set to face the controversial Sammy Guevara in the upcoming AEW Dynamite. Ahead of their bout, The Spanish God took to social media to hype up the match while slamming his detractors.

It's only been over two weeks since Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo got into a scrap, and while most fans have now softened to him online, many initially believed him to be the instigator.

Ahead of his upcoming clash with Bryan Danielson, The Spanish God took to Twitter to put fans on notice while praising his own abilities.

"I put in the hours, I took the bumps, I took the risks all while y’all sat back & complained online. I’m going to wrestle on national TV against one of the best in the world because Ive earned it & most importantly because IM THE BEST EVER! #AEWDynamite F**k you all." - Guevara Tweeted.

Bryan Danielson was previously in a long feud with Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia. But since The Red Masque decided to firmly align himself with the Jericho Appreciation Society, it seems like the American Dragon is moving on.

Despite his upcoming match against Bryan Danielson, the AEW locker room is reportedly not on excellent terms with Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara's brawl with Andrade isn't the first time the star has gotten into a confrontation with a fellow AEW star. Notably, Sammy got into a short exchange with Eddie Kingston that resulted in the Mad King being suspended.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, the AEW locker room doesn't dislike The Spanish God personally, but isn't happy with his decisions.

“People like Sammy, but they groan at Sammy’s decision-making. So I think he’s going to have to grow up and mature a little bit. And I think there’s going to be some leadership steering him in that direction now.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Since Guevara was given a match against one of AEW's "locker room leaders," could the consensus against him slowly shift? Regardless, fans won't want to miss out on the upcoming battle between Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson.

