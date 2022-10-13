24-year-old star disrupts Chris Jericho's match against former WWE champion on AEW Dynamite

The Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho defended his title against Bryan Danielson this week. The duo put on a stellar match on Dynamite's first-ever live international episode. Ultimately, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia interrupted the match, impacting the result.

Two weeks ago, as AEW Dynamite ended, the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society challenged Bryan Danielson to a title match. One of the main reasons for the challenge was that The American Dragon seemingly played a major role in Daniel Garcia's departure from JAS.

Last week, JAS members Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated the team of Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson.

This week, both WWE legends put on an outstanding show for the Canadian crowd. The Lionheart almost earned the win with the Liontamer submission move, but the former WWE Champion broke away. Towards the end, the referee was taken out, and Jericho looked to assault Danielson with the ROH World Title.

However, Garcia came out and took the title away from Jericho. It looked like he came to Danielson's aid, But at the last minute, he shocked everyone as he attacked Bryan and reunited with The JAS. Chris Jericho then pinned Danielson and retained his title.

The Blackpool Combat Club will look to seek retribution against JAS. Tune in to this week's Rampage to witness the fallout.

What was your reaction to Daniel Garcia betraying Danielson? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes