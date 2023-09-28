Former champion to challenge Saraya on upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite [Spoiler]

The following article contains spoilers for the September 28, 2023, edition of Rampage, where Saraya found out who would be the next challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship.

The champion made her first defense of her crown at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 20, defeating former stablemate Toni Storm. Since then, many have wondered when the former WWE Superstar will be in action next.

On the September 27 edition of Dynamite, it was announced that Ruby Soho and Hikaru Shida would face off on AEW Rampage, with the winner becoming the number one contender for Saraya's gold. The championship bout is set to take place on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite on October 10.

Expand Tweet

The number one contenders match was part of the Rampage taping that took place after Dynamite went off the air. Saraya will have her hands full on October 10 as Hikaru Shida defeated Ruby Soho.

Shida will aim to do what Toni Storm couldn't at Arthur Ashe Stadium, becoming the first-ever three-time AEW Women's World Champion. However, the champion will look to make her second successful title defense.

Saraya recently had a lot of her ring gear stolen

While the AEW Women's World Champion has had a very memorable few weeks in All Elite Wrestling, not all of it has been good, especially out of the ring.

The former WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to announce that most of her wrestling gear had been stolen. It included her outfit for All In 2023, her return attire from 2022, and some items she had owned for ten years.

Expand Tweet

Fans started helping out the AEW Women's World Champion by showing her that people were selling her gear on Facebook and that they obtained the items from her abandoned storage unit. However, Fightful Select reported that this was a separate issue and that her gear went missing at an AEW venue.

Do you think Saraya will defend her title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.