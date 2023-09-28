Update on AEW Champion Saraya's stolen gear - Reports

A few days ago, AEW Women's World Champion Saraya reported through a social media post that all her wrestling gear went missing. The missing pieces included her jackets, Wembley Gear, Outcast gear, and some other objects of sentimental value to her.

The Anti Diva's post requested the wrestling fans to look for anyone selling the missing objects on an auction site and report it to her immediately. In return, Saraya promised her autograph and AEW Tickets if the information provided led to the recovery of these items.

On the day of Saraya's post, a Facebook marketplace listing for the sale of Paige's (Saraya's) Wrestling memorabilia from WWE surfaced on the internet, which claimed the material was obtained by the purchase of her abandoned storage unit. The two posts' timing led to speculation that the stolen material was being sold through the Facebook marketplace.

But it has now been reported by Fightful Select that Saraya's missing gear was not related to the abandoned storage unit, whose listing popped the same day as her post. The reports said that her gear went after a trunk containing her gear was stolen recently from an AEW venue.

Before joining All Elite Wrestling, Saraya performed in WWE under the ring name 'Paige' and held the NXT Championship and WWE Divas championship during her 11-year run with the company.

Saraya teased a future showdown with Emma in AEW

The Stamford-based company recently released former WWE Superstar Emma. The current AEW Women's World Champion Saraya had a social media interaction with the released star, leading fans to speculate about a possible future showdown between them.

Pointing to their rivalry in WWE, Saraya posted:

"We need to run it back again."

The rivalry between Emma and Saraya (a.k.a. Paige) goes back a decade, as they clashed in the finals of a WWE tournament in 2013 to crown the Inaugural NXT Women's Champion. The match, considered by many to be the starting point of the women's revolution, was won by Saraya.

Fans reacted favorably to Saraya's post and welcomed the possibility of revisiting the feud between the Anti Diva and Emma.

