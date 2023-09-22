"Make it happen Tony Khan"- Twitter reacts after AEW champion teases future showdown with released WWE Superstar

Following WWE's sale to Endeavor and merger with UFC reports about the company's latest batch of talent cuts have taken over the internet. The list of superstars released caught everyone by surprise as it included veterans like Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin and some promising names like Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, and Emma. Saraya had a Twitter exchange with Emma after her release.

The AEW Women's Champion responded to Emma's release with a short two-word tweet, 'Hi Emma' and the 34-year-old greeted her back.

In response, Saraya posted:

"We need to run it back again"

During their time together in WWE, Saraya (aka Paige) and Emma faced each other on many different occasions. Their most notable clash came in 2013, to crown the inaugural NXT Women's Champion, which laid the foundation for the women's revolution in the company.

Saraya won the match, becoming the first woman to hold the prestigious title. The last time they fought each other was on an episode of SmackDown seven years ago, with Emma emerging victorious.

Fans responded to the Anti Diva's tweet with extreme support, wanting to see the two performers in the ring together again. A fan expressed his desire to see an Iron Man match between Emma and Saraya, while another said that Emma should join The Outcasts.

Mark Henry is in disbelief after a recent WWE release

On the most recent episode of Busted Open, Mark Henry talked about WWE's release of Elias as a part of their most recent batch of cuts. The World Strongest Man said that Elias was never given a chance by the Stamford-based promotion to get over and was underutilized during his tenure in the company

AEW star Mark Henry, shocked by the news, stated that the 35-year-old superstar was never given a chance by the company to get over, and his talent was just used as a gimmick.

"I'm in shock! Elias was never given the opportunity to just get over. They used his, every time he got ready to play, as a gimmick to interrupt and to distract or detract his talent. He created that. He taught himself how to play the guitar," Mark Henry said. (0:24-0:53)

Do you want to see Saraya versus Emma once again? Tell us in the comments section below.

