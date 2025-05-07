Former champion claims gruesome match against Jon Moxley was his "highest" point

Jon Moxley stands at the pinnacle of AEW as the company's World Champion, and there aren't many wrestlers who can say they've bested him. One of the rare talents who has is Lance Archer, who recently opened up on an infamous match the two had back in 2021.

Lance Archer's appearances in All Elite Wrestling have been somewhat sporadic, but he's often been presented as a monster when he does appear. Fans remember his bloody Texas Deathmatch against Jon Moxley for the latter's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the July 21, 2021 edition of Dynamite.

Archer won that match and the title, and both men likely still carry a scar or two from the encounter. In a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, The Murderhawk Monster talked about the victory, calling it one of his highest points—if not his highest—in Tony Khan's promotion:

"Not a lot of people have beat Jon [Moxley]. Jon's been pretty tough in all of his time in AEW. So to be one of those guys—and you said he didn't beat the 10-count where he was stuck to a table that he'd just gone through with barbed wire wrapped, and he wasn't getting up very quickly anytime soon. Yeah, look, for me, that was such a really cool moment. Like I said, there's been ups and downs. There always is in the business for professional wrestling, and that was definitely one of my highest, if not my highest time with AEW." [H/T Fightful]

AEW manager wants to wrestle Jon Moxley again

Jon Moxley has painted numerous targets on his own back throughout his reign as AEW World Champion. However, no one has been able to dethrone him.

AEW Manager "Smart Mark" Sterling competed against The Purveyor of Violence back in September 2020, and although Mox got the win in just five minutes, Sterling recently revealed that he wouldn't mind running it back with the champion.

On Hey! EW, Sterling reminded RJ City that their bout drew over a million viewers:

"Anytime, because it did over a million on TV for the rating, okay? One of the highest-rated main events in the history of AEW Dynamite, okay?"

Mark Sterling has traded his wrestling boots for tailored suits in All Elite Wrestling, but he still occasionally steps into the ring. Whether he gets another match against the AEW World Champion remains to be seen.

