Former champion claims to know who The Devil is in AEW

An AEW star recently shared her interesting theory about The Devil in All Elite Wrestling.

The star in question is none other than Nyla Rose, who has been playing along on social media in uncovering the real identity of The Devil, who has been causing havoc in All Elite Wrestling for the past few months.

The former AEW Women's Champion took to Twitter (X) and claimed that one of the referees in the Jacksonville-based promotion is behind the mask of 'The Devil.'

"I know who the devil is!!!! The refs wear black and white!! The devil’s FACE is black and white!!! I mean, so is mine… and like nine other people on the roster but that’s like, in a different way… ANYWAY Devil is 100% DEFINITELY one of the referees probably," Rose tweeted.

AEW star Nyla Rose praises Vickie Guerrero

AEW star Nyla Rose had some interesting words for former WWE star Vickie Guerrero.

Speaking on Good Morning Washington, Rose praised her former AEW manager for choosing to be by her side, and now she tries to make Guerrero proud of that decision.

"It’s a little bit of pressure, but in all honesty, it’s a lot of pride... I feel so proud that this woman, with this incredible legacy, you know, part of this amazing, like you said, world-renowned wrestling family. You could go anywhere in the world and say, 'Guerrero,' anybody knows who you’re talking about. Chose to be along my side. So it’s really cool and it’s an immense sense of pride from me. And I just want to go out there every day and make Vickie proud that she chose the right person." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Rose further explained that she wants to be an inspiration to her community.

"It means a lot. There are a lot of eyes on me at any given moment. I just want to do my community proud, so it was a little bit of pressure. But I like that pressure, because it keeps me on the straight and narrow and it keeps me having goals in mind and it gives me something to push for."

Who do you think The Devil is? Let us know in the comments section below.

