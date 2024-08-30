Former champion who was last seen in WWE 4 years ago is open to facing John Cena again

A former WWE champion who was last seen in the company four years ago wants to face John Cena again. If this happens, it will undoubtedly be one to watch out for.

The star in question is Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). The 39-year-old was released by WWE in 2020 as part of the budget cut. He has since gone on to make a name for himself on the independent scene under the ring name Matt Cardona and has won multiple World Titles.

He also appears in AEW from time to time, with his last match coming against Adam Copeland (fka Edge). John Cena made a surprise return at 2024 Money in the Bank and announced he will be having a retirement tour next year. Since then, many top stars have called out Cena to challenge him.

Now, Cardona has expressed his desire to face The Cenation Leader. Answering a fan’s question on X/Twitter, the former Intercontinental Champion said:

“Yes. A friend of mine, Zack Ryder, wrestled him a couple of times. I’d love to see how Matt Cardona would do in the ring against John.”

Matt Cardona reveals his wish to retire in WWE

Matt Cardona is a big name on the independent scene, but despite that, he has expressed his desire to retire in WWE.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, he said that he intends to go back to his former workplace and call it quits there.

"I'm proud to be the 'Indie God,' I'm proud to be the face of GCW, but when it's all said and done, I want to end my career in WWE. I want to have another WrestleMania moment. I want to be in Madison Square Garden but as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder is dead. I am so fortunate for Zack Ryder for the highs and the lows, the good and the bad, because it set me up for this. It prepared me for this," he said.

Him going back to the Stamford-based promotion is one way he could take on John Cena in his retirement tour. It will be interesting to see what is in store for Cardona.

