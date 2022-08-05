"Follow that" - Former champion on why his match against MJF set the bar at AEW Full Gear

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin believes his Full Gear 2021 match with MJF set the standard for AEW despite numerous circumstances.

In last year's edition of the event, the two of the company's "Four Pillars" showcased their wrestling acumen as they exchanged signature moves. MJF won the bout after hitting Darby with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and a headlock takeover.

In an interview with That Hashtag Show during the San Diego Comic-Con, Allin claimed that despite newcomers and a change of landscape, his match with MJF reminded people that pillars like them could steal the show.

"It was real. See that match was lots of fun for me, only like a big reason that match was super important to me is, with all the change of landscape of AEW, new guys coming in, whatever, so it's like to remind the fans that the AEW originals, ain't nobody gonna touch us. I don't care what it says, that night, that was match of the night." [from 5:10 - 5:35]

Darby added that despite the naysayers, originals like him will always set the tone for newcomers in the Jacksonville-based promotion if given enough chances.

"I don't care what... you give us the ball, people that are hungry that want to show the world that the originals are like, you know... that was like in that night, we were on First and we're like 'follow that everybody' and you know, it was super fun," he said. [from 5:37 - 5:54]

Currently, Allin is in a heated rivalry with arch-nemesis Brody King of The House of Black, while MJF is still gone from the company after a controversial promo on Dynamite.

Darby Allin will meet Brody King in a stipulation-based match next week on AEW Dynamite

The rivalry between Darby Allin and Brody King has been going on since their days in the indies. Today in AEW, their feud has beefed up with the involvement of Sting and Malakai Black, respectively.

Allin is yet to win a singles match against King, but the former might have the advantage of doing so.

Next Wednesday on Dynamite: Quake by the Lake, the two will face each other again in a Coffin Match, which is Darby's expertise. The former TNT Champion is undefeated in the said bout, winning against Ethan Page and Andrade El Idolo.

Allin will look to stay undefeated, while King wants to end the former's reign in the Coffin matches. Fans will have to tune in to AEW Dynamite next week to see who will prevail between the two arch-rivals in that stipulation-based match.

