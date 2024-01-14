Former champion reacts after his car gets wrecked during AEW match

A former champion and ROH star has reacted to his car being destroyed during a violent AEW match.

Rhett Titus, who was present among the crowd during a bout for the World Tag Team Championships at the ninth edition of Battle of the Belts, witnessed his car get wrecked in course of the match. The bout in question was the Street Fight featuring the title holders Big Bill and Ricky Starks against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. He has shared his reaction to it in a post on X.

Near the beginning of the match which started outside the arena, Big Bill hurled a brick from a backpack full of them at Sammy Guevara, who dodged it before it crashed into the windshield of Titus' car. Guevara and The Ocho then proceeded to suplex Bill onto the hood of the car.

Titus, who is a former ROH World Television and Tag Team Champion, confronted Jericho for the damage to his vehicle, but received a Judas Effect for his trouble before the match continued further.

Titus posted a video on X showcasing the destroyed vehicle and asking for suggestions for a good mechanic in the town of Norfolk, where the show was held.

"Hey, does any one know a good mechanic in the Norfolk area...? #AEWBOTB9 #AEWCollision," Titus wrote.

Expand Tweet

Starks and Big Bill retained their championships after the former pinned Sammy Guevara, courtesy a little help from a former stablemate.

Sammy Guevara runs down top AEW stars with a golf cart

In an unbelievable sequence during a recent event, Sammy Guevara ran down two top AEW stars with a golf cart.

The Spanish God rammed into the AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Absolute Ricky Starks towards the beginning of a Street Fight for the belts in the ninth edition of Battle of the Belts. Guevara teamed with his longtime partner and stablemate Chris Jericho to challenge for the tag titles.

Expand Tweet

Guevara had famously been on the other side of the golfcart in a Street Fight from a May 2020 episode of Dynamite in which he had again teamed with Jericho against Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy. The latter had rammed a golfcart into both Jericho and Guevara in a thrilling spot, which Guevara recreated against Starks and Big Bill.

The challengers failed to dethrone the champions however. The former Big Cass and the Absolute retained their titles after Starks pinned Guevara, courtesy of an assist from Powerhouse Hobbs.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here