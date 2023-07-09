Former champion returns to in-ring action after 368 days on AEW Collision

A former champion made his in-ring return on AEW Collision after being away for over a year. The returning star is none other than Scorpio Sky.

The Los Angeles-born wrestler has captured many championships throughout his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Sky is a two-time AEW TNT Champion and a former tag team champion as well.

Back in June of last year, the 40-year-old wrestler revealed that he suffered a major injury during one of his matches. Despite the injury, he competed in a few matches. His final match of 2022 was against Wardlow for the TNT Championship.

On the opening night of AEW Collision, Scorpio Sky revealed that he will be returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Tonight was the night. The former TNT Champion made his in-ring return and wrestled Action Andretti.

Andretti made a name for himself on his debut when he managed to pin Chris Jericho.

Both Sky and Andretti pulled all the stops to earn themselves the victory. Counter after counter, punch after punch, it seemed to be a stalemate between the two stars.

Andretti almost picked up the win with a backslide roll-up, but Scorpio Sky managed to kick out and then hit the TKO finishing move to get the pinfall victory.

This marks Sky's first win in over 400 days.

