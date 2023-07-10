Former champion slams Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay for risky spot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II still has people talking, and wrestling veteran Konnan has slammed the two men for a dangerous move they pulled off at the event.

During the match, Ospreay hit Omega with the Storm Driver '93, Will's version of the iconic Tiger Driver '91 invented by the late Mitsuharu Misawa in All Japan Pro Wrestling. The move looked devastating as Kenny seemed to have landed directly on the back of his head.

Many people have had their say on the move, with some praising the move for its brutality, while others, especially veterans of the business, have called it dangerous, a botch, and unnecessary.

On the latest episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan slammed the competitors and called the move dangerous. The WCW legend said that Kenny Omega is lucky not to be paralyzed.

“You must really be a daredevil, an adrenaline junkie, and have a horseshoe, a rabbit's foot, and a lucky charm up your a** to have somebody land all your weight on your neck and not think, 'Bro, there's a good chance I might be paralyzed, snap something, break something, tear something.' I don't know, it's just dangerous to me."

However, Konnan did say that he understands why some people choose to perform moves like the Tiger Driver '91, as some wrestlers simply don't care about their well-being as long as it pleases the fans.

"Here's the thing, bro, and you gotta remember there's guys that don't give a s*** if they don't protect themself or even break something just to please the fans. They want it to look as realistic as possible, and if they get knocked out in the process, they do. There's people like that." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Super Kick Society @TheSuperKickPod

Will Ospreay defeats Kenny Omega after dropping Kenny on his head with a Tiger Driver 91 and one last Storm Breaker for the IWGP Championship! And Newww!!!Will Ospreay defeats Kenny Omega after dropping Kenny on his head with a Tiger Driver 91 and one last Storm Breaker for the IWGP Championship! #AEWForbiddenDoor And Newww!!! Will Ospreay defeats Kenny Omega after dropping Kenny on his head with a Tiger Driver 91 and one last Storm Breaker for the IWGP Championship! #AEWForbiddenDoor https://t.co/LbgK9yMZJK

Kenny Omega will be involved in another huge rematch this weekend

It's fair to say that the rematch between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door was one of the most anticipated bouts of the year due to how good their first match was. But can Omega pull off another classic performance this weekend in another highly-anticipated rematch?

Back on the March 22nd edition of AEW Dynamite, Omega got to wrestle AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in what was billed as a dream match. Omega picked up the victory, earning himself a shot at Vikingo's title, a shot that he will take this weekend in Mexico.

Erick Recio @FNXSeraphimon @SnapGrapplePop @undertaker013 @SeanRossSapp Is mostly a 1-2 fights on their Triplemania events, the main event on July 15th is going to be El Hijo del Vikingo vs Kenny Omega for the AAA Megachampionship. @SnapGrapplePop @undertaker013 @SeanRossSapp Is mostly a 1-2 fights on their Triplemania events, the main event on July 15th is going to be El Hijo del Vikingo vs Kenny Omega for the AAA Megachampionship. https://t.co/jpOUvF3IKL

Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo will headline AAA's TripleMania XXXI event in Tijuana, while fellow AEW stars Penta El Zero Miedo ad QT Marshall will also face each other at the event in an ambulance match.

