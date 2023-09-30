Former Divas champion shares regrets about her first AEW match

AEW star Saraya (a.k.a. Paige) had an emphatic start to her wrestling career in WWE as she became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in 2013. She won the WWE Divas Title on her main roster debut in April 2014, the night after WrestleMania.

However, her promising career in a Stamford-based company was cut short due to a neck injury she suffered in December 2017. Saraya announced her retirement in April 2018 and left WWE in 2022.

In September 2022, Saraya made her All Elite Wrestling debut and was soon cleared for in-ring action. The English wrestler returned emphatically to the wrestling ring after five years at the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view and defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D in a grudge match. Last month, at the All In pay-per-view, Saraya captured the top prize in the Jacksonville-based company when she won the AEW Women's Championship.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on Truth or Dab Rapid Fire, Saraya talked about the moments in her pro-wrestling career that she would like to relive. The 31-year-old replied with all the titles she has won in WWE and AEW and said she wanted to relive those moments. The Anti-Diva added that she could have been better in her return match against Dr. Britt Baker at Full Gear.

“Winning the divas championship, winning the NXT Championship, winning the AEW World Women’s Championship. All of it. If I could redo my first match back, I would because I was the sh*ts [laughs]. I wish I could have been better in my first match back after five years," Saraya said. (H/t Fightful)

AEW Women's Champion Saraya recently got her gear stolen

Saraya recently took to X to report her wrestling gear missing and requested fans to look for any online auctions of her stuff in case it was stolen and was being sold online. The Anti-Diva promised an autograph and show tickets in return for information leading to the recovery of these items.

"Heads up to the public. All my wrestling gear has recently gone missing, including some items that I owned for ten years and had sentimental value. Jackets, my return gear, Wembley gear, Outcast gear, the whole lot. Luckily, I have two jackets left, but I would love for you guys to keep an eye out on the internet and auction sites because someone may wind up selling stuff eventually. If you hear anything, please contact [email protected] with a subject line of "Saraya Gear." AEW Tickets and an autograph to anyone that leads to the recovery of these items. Thank you."

Expand Tweet

A Fightful Select report provided further details about the incident, stating that her gear was in a trunk stolen recently from a venue.