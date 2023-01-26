Former DX member's son vows to "literally walk out" on AEW Dynamite this week

A top AEW star has made a bold claim ahead of tonight's edition of Dynamite.

The Acclaimed and The Gunns were involved in a verbal back-and-forth on the January 18, 2023, edition of the Wednesday night show. A scuffle between the two teams followed inside the squared circle, eventually broken up by Billy Gunn. The WWE legend then finally proposed a "family therapy" session for this week's Dynamite.

However, prior to the segment, Austin Gunn has taken to Twitter to state that he is ready to "walk out" under certain conditions. Check out his tweet HERE.

"If Billy or The Acclaimed try to convince us to embrace the a** on Wednesday…I will literally walk out," tweeted Austin Gunn.

Konnan criticized Billy Gunn's alliance with The Acclaimed in AEW

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that Billy Gunn "doesn't fit in" with The Acclaimed.

He further added that the former DX member is "too old" for his latest role in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I like Billy [Gunn] personally, but again to me, he just doesn’t fit in here. You know what he kind of reminds me of like, when you have a party, and you put like an old school song that your dad or your uncle grew up to, and then they come out, and they do dances from 20 years ago, and you're like, bro, get off the dance floor like he doesn't fit in with these young cats [The Acclaimed] like he's too old for this role. He's in incredible shape. He's humongous," Konnan said. [9:12 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the "family therapy" session involving Billy Gunn, The Gunns, and The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite.

Do you think Tony Khan should break up Billy Gunn's alliance with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in the coming weeks? Let us know in the comments section below.

