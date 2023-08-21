Former ECW World Champion addresses rumors of AEW move

The recent AEW angle involving ECW legends Jerry Lynn, Rob Van Dam, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry over the FTW Championship has fans buzzing about the potential of other extreme legends making an appearance for the company. One former ECW World Heavyweight Champion recently addressed the rumors.

AEW has developed a tradition of honoring legends of the past and acknowledging the history of the wrestling industry, even far outside the bounds of its own intellectual property. Although RVD lost his bid for Jack Perry's FTW Championship on Dynamite earlier this month, speculation about other former ECW alumni joining the company, including "Hardcore Icon" The Sandman, has been circulating.

The Sandman, who holds the record for most ECW World Heavyweight Championship wins at five, recently addressed the rumors in a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing. The Hardcore Icon stated that he hadn't heard from anyone in All Elite Wrestling and was not even sure the company knows how to get ahold of him.

"I’ve never talked to anybody in AEW, just so you know. Then again, I don’t even know if they’d have my phone number. I’m so far out of the business. It’s crazy," said Sandman. [H/T Ringside News]

The Sandman is still semi-active in the ring, having last competed in an ECW Rules Match at Find Yourself Wrestling's All Gas No Brakes! taping in April this year.

ECW legend Rob Van Dam recently commented on his AEW debut

Rob Van Dam showed up on AEW Dynamite earlier this month to back his fellow ECW alumni Jerry Lynn against the villainous Jack Perry. His debut surprised many fans, but the crowd showed plenty of love for the WWE Hall of Famer in his match against Perry.

Speaking on his One of a Kind podcast, RVD expressed his joy over the reactions of the crowd:

"I didn’t expect anyone to have RVD signs and stuff like that and to be so in unison, happy to have RVD there, and so it was really cool. It was cool to go out there."

Despite losing his bid for the FTW Championship, Van Dam had a great showing. What's next for the WWE Hall of Famer remains to be seen.

