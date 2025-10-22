  • home icon
  Former IC Champion makes a blockbuster announcement amid AEW hiatus

Former IC Champion makes a blockbuster announcement amid AEW hiatus

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 22, 2025 19:23 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

A former WWE champion just made a huge announcement. This comes amid his current AEW hiatus.

Dustin Rhodes has been around the wrestling business for a very long time. However, he was just starting to reach the pinnacle of his career in AEW. He won the TNT Championship earlier this year. Unfortunately, he lost the title to Kyle Fletcher a few weeks later. Since then, he has been out of action due to an injury. Outside of the ring, Dustin formed the Rhodes Wrestling Association last year.

Amid his absence, Dustin Rhodes took to social media to announce that Billy Gunn will face Cordell in the upcoming Rhodes Wrestling Association one year anniversary show.

"First match announced for @RhodesWrestling 1 yr Anniversary Show #FallFury2 @RealBillyGunn vs former Champion #CordellBennett LIVE NOVEMBER 23rd in #CedarParkTx at #WildWest! Get ur tix https://Fallfury25.eventbrite.com," wrote the former WWE star.

Check out his tweet here:

AEW star Dustin Rhodes confirms he is not retiring

Dustin Rhodes is towards the tail end of his career. He has competed for both WWE and AEW and achieved almost everything there is for him to do, except win a World Title. Dustin's recent injury means that he will not be able to compete at the level that he once did. This has caused some fans to worry about The Natural.

A fan recently took to social media to say that it would be ok if Dustin retired due to his injury. The former WWE star replied that he is not retiring and he plans to win a World Title.

"No sir. Not retiring. Still gotta world championship to win," wrote Dustin.

It will be interesting to see if Dustin will be able to achieve his goal and finally win a World Title just like his brother, Cody Rhodes, did in WWE.

