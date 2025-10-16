  • home icon
  Former WWE champion confirms he is not retiring; reveals future goals

Former WWE champion confirms he is not retiring; reveals future goals

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 16, 2025 14:30 GMT
The star is currently signed to AEW
The star is currently signed to AEW [Image via WWE's YouTube]

A former WWE champion has caught attention online after confirming he is not retiring. The star even shared daring future goals.

The star in question is Dustin Rhodes, who is currently signed to AEW but is absent due to an injury he suffered a few months ago. The Natural had to undergo a double knee replacement surgery due to the injury and is now on the road to recovery. Rhodes, who attained legendary status as a wrestler during his tenure with WWE, is a former three-time Intercontinental and multi-time Hardcore champion in the Stamford-based promotion. During his break, the 56-year-old has stayed active on social media and is known for regularly replying to fan questions on X. Recently, while answering a user, the former TNT Champion stated that he is not retiring, as he has not yet won a World Title, a bold goal for someone possibly past their prime due to age.

On X, the fan shared a heartfelt message for Rhodes, thanking him for his service over the years before saying he wouldn't mind if he retired due to his injury. Responding to this, Rhodes confirmed that he's not retiring and revealed he has plans to win a World Championship.

"No sir. Not retiring. Still gotta world championship to win."

Dustin Rhodes has no plans to return to WWE

In another instance of responding to users on X, Dustin Rhodes, while answering a fan's question, stated that he will not be returning to WWE. The user had suggested that The Natural is needed back in the Stamford-based promotion to train upcoming stars on the promotion's NXT brand. In response, the former TNT champion said that the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut is in safe hands when it comes to talent development and reiterated that AEW is the place where he wants to be.

"They're in good hands. @AEW #ImWithAEW," wrote Dustin.
Time will tell when Rhodes will finally return to AEW, but given the seriousness of his injury, it won't be anytime soon.

