  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes gives blunt response when asked about returning to WWE

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes gives blunt response when asked about returning to WWE

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 13, 2025 04:51 GMT
Dustin Rhodes has been signed with AEW since 2019 [Image Credits: Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes has been signed with AEW since 2019 [Image Credits: Rhodes' X profile]

Dustin Rhodes has been with AEW since the year of the company's foundation. The Natural recently responded to a fan on social media who was urging him to return to WWE.

Ad

Earlier this year at All In : Texas, Dustin Rhodes finally secured his first singles title in All Elite Wrestling, winning a four-way bout to win the vacant TNT Championship. Around two weeks later, he mounted his only successful defense of the belt to defeat Lee Moriarty. At the end of July, the veteran dropped the strap to Kyle Fletcher, who defeated him in a brutal Chicago Street Fight on AEW Collision. The Protostar viciously attacked The Bizarre One's legs during and after the bout, prompting Dustin to announce later that he would need surgery on his knees.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rhodes underwent successful double replacement procedure in August, and has been on the mend since. Recently, a user on X/Twitter suggested that the Artist Formerly Known as Goldust should return to WWE to train up-and-coming talent on NXT. Dustin responded, however, by assuring the fan that the Stamford-based company had qualified people to do that job, and reiterated that his place was in All Elite Wrestling.

"They're in good hands. @AEW #ImWithAEW," wrote Dustin.
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet below:

Ad

Rhodes established himself as a legend in the wrestling world through his work as Goldust in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Dustin Rhodes' message to his AEW rival

Ever since winning the belt, Kyle Fletcher has been on a mission to elevate himself as the greatest TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling history. He has successfully defended the title against the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Hiromu Takahashi, Komander, Orange Cassidy and last week against Kyle O'Reilly. The Aussie Arrow took to X/Twitter some time earlier to share a message proclaiming his dominance over the company's fan-favorites and veterans. Fletcher's post elicited a strong reaction from Dustin Rhodes, who responded by pointing out that he was still here, and would not be taken out.

Ad
"Kill these n*ts! This legend is still here. You can't kill sh*t," Rhodes wrote.
Dustin Rhodes&#039; response to Kyle Fletcher [Image Credits: Rhodes&#039; X profile]
Dustin Rhodes' response to Kyle Fletcher [Image Credits: Rhodes' X profile]

It remains to be seen when Rhodes will be able to step back inside the squared circle.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications