AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes gives blunt response when asked about returning to WWE

Dustin Rhodes has been with AEW since the year of the company's foundation. The Natural recently responded to a fan on social media who was urging him to return to WWE. Earlier this year at All In : Texas, Dustin Rhodes finally secured his first singles title in All Elite Wrestling, winning a four-way bout to win the vacant TNT Championship. Around two weeks later, he mounted his only successful defense of the belt to defeat Lee Moriarty. At the end of July, the veteran dropped the strap to Kyle Fletcher, who defeated him in a brutal Chicago Street Fight on AEW Collision. The Protostar viciously attacked The Bizarre One's legs during and after the bout, prompting Dustin to announce later that he would need surgery on his knees. Rhodes underwent successful double replacement procedure in August, and has been on the mend since. Recently, a user on X/Twitter suggested that the Artist Formerly Known as Goldust should return to WWE to train up-and-coming talent on NXT. Dustin responded, however, by assuring the fan that the Stamford-based company had qualified people to do that job, and reiterated that his place was in All Elite Wrestling. &quot;They're in good hands. @AEW #ImWithAEW,&quot; wrote Dustin.Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet below:Rhodes established himself as a legend in the wrestling world through his work as Goldust in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Dustin Rhodes' message to his AEW rivalEver since winning the belt, Kyle Fletcher has been on a mission to elevate himself as the greatest TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling history. He has successfully defended the title against the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Hiromu Takahashi, Komander, Orange Cassidy and last week against Kyle O'Reilly. The Aussie Arrow took to X/Twitter some time earlier to share a message proclaiming his dominance over the company's fan-favorites and veterans. Fletcher's post elicited a strong reaction from Dustin Rhodes, who responded by pointing out that he was still here, and would not be taken out. &quot;Kill these n*ts! This legend is still here. You can't kill sh*t,&quot; Rhodes wrote.Dustin Rhodes' response to Kyle Fletcher [Image Credits: Rhodes' X profile]It remains to be seen when Rhodes will be able to step back inside the squared circle.