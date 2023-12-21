Former Inner Circle member clears the air on his AEW status amid absence

AEW star and former member of the Inner Circle has issued a rallying cry in the wake of him being fined. Santana was reportedly issued a fine by the disciplinary committee headed by Bryan Danielson & co.

Santana had originally posted a tweet saying that after spending the last four months back wrestling after a long injury layoff, he was now ready to take bookings. A fan replied to that post asking if he was still with AEW.

Santana replied, saying that he still was but that he did not like sitting and waiting for opportunities to be given to him.

He wrote:

“I still am. I just don't do well with sitting around waiting for opportunities. I go get mine.”

Mike Santana's tweet

It remains to be seen which independent promotion Mike Santana would get bookings from, and if AEW would be ok with him wrestling outside the AEW brand, given that he was allegedly just fined.

Why did Mike Santana get fined by AEW?

After suffering an injury, and a long term one at that, Mike Santana was not immediately pushed into the thick of things. The reason for that is not known yet, but it could be that management were just being careful.

Santana did not seem to like that and took to Twitter to voice his displeasure. He simply wrote '6 weeks' with a yawning emoji, seemingly hitting back at creative for not using him for that long. That probably upset the management, and he was allegedly promptly fined.

He has been quiet since then and has not posted anything inflammatory against the company. With his latest post, it will be interesting to see what comes off it, and whether or not they will let it slide.

Do you agree with why Mike Santana was fined? Tell us in the comments section below.