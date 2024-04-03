Former Intercontinental Champion opens up on AEW return to face Adam Copeland (Fka Edge)

A former WWE star talked about his recent match with Adam Copeland and claimed it was an 'incredible moment.'

Matt Cardona and Adam were part of a faction called Edgeheads in WWE, along with Curt Hawkins. They had a two-year stint and split in 2009 due to a brand draft.

Adam Copeland recently became a two-time TNT Champion after defeating his former best friend Christian Cage in an 'I Quit' match. Following this, he announced the Cope Open Challenge on Collision.

On the show, the challenge was accepted by Matt Cardona, who made his return to the promotion after almost four years. Despite a great performance, the former Intercontinental Champion lost the bout to the Hall of Famer.

While speaking on his Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, the Death Match King disclosed how his match with Adam happened.

“I heard there was a Cope Open. Adam Copeland, a mentor of mine. I’m a former Edgehead. I heard he had an open challenge, a Cope Open, defending that TNT Championship. I said, you know what? I’m always ready."

He then recalled his match with the Rated-R Superstar.

"It was a very stressful day, very stressful… not much time to prepare for having your f***ing dream match. It was an incredible moment, and I think it was a career highlight,” said Matt Cardona. [H/T - Ringside News]

Matt Cardona teases a rematch with Adam Copeland

After losing to Copeland on Collision, Cardona took to Twitter and teased a rematch between him and Adam in his hometown, Long Island.

"Round 2 on Long Island? I'm #AlwaysReady!" Cardona said.

It remains to be seen when AEW will bring back the Indy God to wrestle again. He has had just three matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

