  Former Intercontinental Champion has retired from Tony Khan's AEW; shockingly claims veteran

Former Intercontinental Champion has retired from Tony Khan's AEW; shockingly claims veteran

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 20, 2025 12:28 GMT
A popular manager claimed that he and his client retired a former WWE Intercontinental Champion in AEW. The veteran has been out of action for over two months since his last match.

The former Intercontinental Champion, Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) has retired, according to the top AEW manager, Don Callis. Dustin last wrestled on an episode of Collision in July, where he lost his TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher. The Natural has been out of action ever since due to injury and recently underwent surgery as well.

Taking to X recently, Don Callis made a huge claim that he and Kyle Fletcher retired Dustin Rhodes, while staying in his onscreen character:

"DUSTIN IS A LEGEND AND KYLE FLETCHER AND I RETIRED HIM" Rhodes wrote.

Don Callis is seemingly making the claim within Kayfabe, as Dustin Rhodes has not yet announced his retirement officially.

Dustin Rhodes recently made a big announcement amid his AEW absence

While he is forced to be out of action due to injury, Dustin Rhodes runs his Rhodes Wrestling school apart from AEW. Taking to X recently, Dustin announced the 1-year anniversary show named, 'Fall Fury.' Dustin announced the date for the event to be 23rd November at Cedar Park, Texas:

"Alright!!!! BIG NEWS FOR @RhodesWrestling !!!! Our 1 year anniversary show on November 23rd is LIVE!!! Reserve your early seats TODAY!!! #FallFury2!!! And with an anniversary show, comes a bigger venue!!! #WildWest country dance Hall in #CedarParkTx Sunday November 23rd. Showtime 5pm central!!! VIP-3:00 doors/meet and greet w/merch bundle General-4:00 Showtime-5pm Please come be a part of our 1 yr anny!! Gonna be a great show. Thank you all who have made #RWA a special place! #prowrestling #anniversaryshow #cedarparkTx Thank yall TIX ARE LIVEEEE!!!!"

Dustin also shared the poster of the event featuring big stars like Deonna Purrazzo, Zilla Fatu, and Billy Gunn. It remains to be seen what more names will be appearing on the show.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

