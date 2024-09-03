Former Intercontinental Champion seemingly confirms he’s coming back to WWE for John Cena’s retirement tour in 2025

A former WWE Superstar may have hinted that he will be facing John Cena on his retirement tour. The star being discussed is Matt Cardona, who has been working on the independent scene for the last four years.

The former Intercontinental Champion made his AEW debut in 2020. He wrestled two matches in the same year but did not sign a long-term deal with the company. In March 2024, he returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion to answer Adam Copeland's Cope Open Challenge. He has been one of the top names on the independent circuit since his WWE release.

Meanwhile, John Cena announced that he will hold a farewell tour in 2025. He also revealed that he will work 30-40 dates throughout the year. Following the shocking announcement, many stars and veterans wished to face the Cenation Leader. Matt Cardona has been calling out the veteran for months now.

Recently, the Deathmatch King was asked if fans would witness him vs. John Cena during the latter's retirement tour. Surprisingly, Cardona claimed that the two would square off against each other.

"I’ll put it out there…yes," he wrote.

Chris Jericho says he doesn't understand why John Cena is retiring

The Learning Tree has been regularly featured on Dynamite and pay-per-views for the past five years. He is still wrestling at the age of 53.

While speaking with TV Insider, the former AEW World Champion questioned Cena's decision to hang up his boots in 2025.

''John is the same thing. One of the greatest of all time. He went to Hollywood and became a huge success and wants to come back and put an exclamation point on his career. To me, I don’t see the point for me. That’s just me," he said.

It remains to be seen who will be fortunate enough to wrestle the WWE Legend in 2025.

