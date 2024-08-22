"I don’t see the point" - Top AEW star shares surprising take on John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

A former AEW World Champion recently shared his perspective on retirement while commenting on John Cena's upcoming Farewell Tour. The star in question is reigning FTW Champion, Chris Jericho.

The Franchise Player is set to embark on an in-ring Retirement Tour next year. The Hollywood star will retire from the squared circle in December 2025. Meanwhile, fans have been calling for The Learning Tree to hang up his wrestling boots.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Chris Jericho was asked about his perspective on retirement after veterans such as Bryan Danielson and Cena recently talked about it.

The former WWE Champion explained the possible reasons behind Bryan Danielson and John Cena's impending retirements but also added he doesn't see the point in drawing curtains on his in-ring career.

"It doesn’t change my perspective at all because Bryan was out for nine years. He couldn’t work. John hasn’t worked regularly at about the same time. Bryan has been incredible since he came back from his injuries. He is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and of all time. If he wants to step back, he’ll do that," he said.

Y2J added:

''John is the same thing. One of the greatest of all time. He went to Hollywood and became a huge success and wants to come back and put an exclamation point on his career. To me, I don’t see the point for me. That’s just me." [H/T: TV Insider]

John Cena comments on potentially becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion

The Franchise Player is currently equal with The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, in terms of most World Title victories. Cena is a 13-time WWE Champion and a three-time World Heavyweight Champion.

During a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, John Cena commented on the possibility of him becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion during his Retirement Tour next year.

The legendary wrestler detailed the multiple circumstances that could lead to him getting a shot at the World Title again.

"If I win the Royal Rumble, I get an automatic chance. There's been stakes put on the Elimination Chamber. If I win that, I might get an automatic chance at the championship. The Money in the Bank suitcase is a suitcase for a championship match anytime, anywhere. So, that's what's cool about doing it over a year. There are these lottery chances where it could be like, 'Yo, he may break the record!' If that's even an option, I gotta start winning in January, and I might earn a shot by December," John Cena said.

It will be interesting to see if the company books John Cena for another World Title stint next year.

