Top NJPW star teases a massive dream match with Jon Moxley 

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay recently sent out a message, teasing a dream match with AEW star Jon Moxley. Ospreay recently retained his RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship after defeating Ricky Knight Jr at RevPro UK's High Stakes event.

Post-match, Ospreay and his new United Empire stablemates, Aussie Open, brutally assaulted Shota Umino. For the unaware, Umino and Moxley were closely associated in NJPW.

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay shared an image of himself and the Aussie Open assaulting Umino. The Japanese star wore a "Death Riders" jacket, gifted to Umino by Moxley as a Christmas present in 2019.

Ospreay stated that Moxley can't help Umino from the beatdown. Check out the NJPW star's tweet here:

Moxley vs. Ospreay is a dream match fans have been clamoring to see for years. Now that the forbidden door is open, there's a huge chance that a match between Moxley and Ospreay could soon become a reality.

The two could possibly come face to face at NJPW: Autumn Break on September 25th in Dallas, where Ospreay is scheduled to wrestle a tag team match.

Jon Moxley will compete in a Lights Out match at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

At the upcoming AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Moxley will team up with Eddie Kingston to battle it out against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

The tag team clash will be a Lights Out Match, which means it'll be contested under unsanctioned rules. Since the show will go down in Kingston's hometown of New York, he and Moxley are the favorites to win.

