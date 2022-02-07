Former NJPW champion teases dream match with Jon Moxley

Former IWGP heavyweight champion and top star of New Japan Pro Wrestling Will Ospreay took the opportunity to call out former AEW world champion Jon Moxley this past weekend.

Ospreay appeared at a show for British promotion RevPro over the weekend, where he is their current heavyweight champion. Ospreay cut a promo during the night where he called out the former AEW World Champion, teasing a potential faceoff down the line.

The aerial assassin has been on a roll so far in 2022, with three match of the year candidates in the month of January alone. Against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom event, against AEW's Brian Cage for Warrior Wrestling and against RevPro's Michael Oku for Ospreay's British heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Moxley has returned with fire in his eyes since his absence from the ring at the end of 2021. The lunatic fringe has already picked up 3 wins in AEW so far, whilst also retaining his GCW heavyweight championship against Homicide at their "The WRLD on GCW" event.

Jon Moxley vs Will Ospreay could happen in Chicago, Illinois

Will Ospreay teased the potential location for a future dream match in Chicago, Illinois. While that may be seen as very specific, if not irrelevant at face value, the location of Chicago is extremely important thanks to a recent announcement from NJPW.

NJPW will be hosting their "Windy City Riot" event in Chicago on April 16th, an event that Jon Moxley has already confirmed he will be attending through a video posted to the NJPW US Twitter page.

The show looks to be one of the biggest events NJPW has hosted in the US since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the promotion to tour around the world. Other top NJPW stars that are scheduled to appear are Tomohiro Ishii and former IWGP heavyweight champion, and current leader of the Bullet Club, Jay White.

