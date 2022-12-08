Former RAW Tag Team Champion shares heartfelt message ahead of title match amid uncertain future with AEW

With the AEW World Tag Team Championships at stake this week on Dynamite, Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to share an emotional message.

FTR has been on top of their game this year. Showcasing their elite in-ring and teamwork skills, the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler currently hold the IWGP, AAA and ROH Tag Team titles. As if that wasn't enough of a testament to their talent, they also grabbed the number two spot in the PWI Top 100 Tag Teams in 2022, missing out on the top spot to the Usos.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are set to face The Acclaimed on Dynamite this week. The AEW World Tag Team Champions are also skilled in their own right, taking down Swerve in Our Glory this year to bag their titles.

The upcoming match is clearly very important to FTR, as Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share his heartfelt thoughts.

"Lots of speculation about our future, but we’re only thinking about tonight. 2022 was great. None of it matters if we don’t win. We have to do this. We have to succeed. Top Guys, out."

You can check out the full tweet here:

Dax Harwood has previously spoken about his future with AEW

While FTR have a big match coming up, their future with Tony Khan's promotion is a topic of debate in the pro wrestling community.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Dax Harwood stated the following:

"We've thought about, what if we just take a year off TV? (...) You might not see us mainstream, but it's so we can rest our bodies, and two, so we can do things that make us happy and bring us joy."

Dax also stated that he is loyal to both Tony Khan and Triple H, due to both of them being generous to FTR over the years.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top this week on Dynamite as FTR and The Acclaimed battle it out in a few hours.

Who do you think will win in the AEW match between FTR and The Acclaimed? Sound off in the comments below!

