Mercedes Moné, (FKA Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 after leaving WWE. Following her debut, she posted several backstage pictures with the former Smackdown Women's Champion and AEW star on her Instagram stories.

Mercedes Moné and Naomi left WWE in May 2022. After leaving the Stamford-based company, this was Moné's first appearance in the professional wrestling sphere. She is a former Women's Champion and was a mainstay of the women's division for many years. She is known for her high-energy performances, athletic abilities, and technical wrestling skills, and has won numerous accolades during her career.

Mercedes Moné was spotted with various WWE and AEW stars backstage after making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Bayley and Naomi, two of her close friends and the former Women's Tag Team Champions, were there to support her. Banks and Bayley have remained close friends and regularly displayed their appreciation for one another. It is also being speculated that Naomi will be returning under Triple H's leadership. While FTR, who just lost their IWGP tag team titles, are also close friends with her, and in the Japanese looker room, they were all seen together.

She has held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships but will compete against former WWE star Kairi Sane for the IWGP Women's Championship next month.

Former WWE Raw Women's will be making her AEW debut as Saraya's mystery partner according to reports

At Full Gear, after Saraya defeated Britt Baker in her in-ring debut, The Doctor vowed to get even and challenged The Glampire to another match.

In the upcoming January 11, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker challenged Saraya to a tag team match. To fight against herself and Jamie Hayter, Baker asked the former Divas champion to select a partner of her choosing. There has been a lot of speculation revolving around Mercedes Moné being Saraya's mystery partner.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Fightful: Some talent in AEW tell they've been "no sold" when asking about Sasha Banks being Saraya's partner, but they're still of the belief it's her.



Since the announcement, fans have been mulling over Anti-Diva's surprising ally, with many anticipating the arrival of The Boss. After she made her NJPW debut, the rumors of Moné being the tag team partner have grown.

