Former Television Champion makes AEW Collision debut, gets destroyed in 43 seconds

A former ROH World Television Champion made his debut on tonight's episode of AEW Collision. Unfortunately, he was annihilated by The Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli in a mere 43 seconds. The star in question is 'Hot Sauce' Tracy Williams.

Williams is a nine-year wrestling veteran known primarily for his stints with EVOLVE and Ring of Honor, where he is currently signed. Hot Sauce is also a former ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Rhett Titus. Interestingly, Titus also made his Collision debut tonight and was similarly taken apart by Samoa Joe.

Williams faced an angry Claudio Castagnoli tonight ahead of Collision's main event. The Swiss Superman is set to face Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on next week's Dynamite and was obviously looking to prove a point against the debuting ROH star.

Claudio laid out Williams before the bell even rang, delivering a rapid series of brutal European Uppercuts. The former WWE Superstar hit his opponent with a pair of vicious Rainmaker-like clothesline before finishing Williams off with a final uppercut. The match lasted only 43 seconds.

After the bell, Castagnoli inflicted more pain on Hot Sauce with a stretch plum in the ring. He made sure the message was clear with a warning to Orange Cassidy ahead of their title bout next week.

