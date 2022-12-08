Former United States Champion wants to bring prestige back to major title introduced by Tony Khan on AEW

AEW currently showcases quite a number of championships, but Claudio Castagnoli only has one belt in his sights. Ahead of his upcoming bout against Chris Jericho, the star recently made his intentions clear for the future of the ROH World Championship.

Claudio Castagnoli started his AEW tenure off strongly as he quickly captured the ROH World Championship in a heated bout against Jonathan Gresham. Fans were filled with optimism until the Swiss Superman lost the belt to Chris Jericho.

During his recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, Castagnoli proclaimed that he intends to bring back honor to the ROH World Championship.

“I would be a fool to say that Chris Jericho didn’t defend the title a lot, and in some tremendous matches and brought a lot of eyes to the Ring of Honor World Championship. I would love to win the title back – A. So I don’t have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society and B. So I can bring honor back to the ROH championship. (H/T: Dallas Morning News)

Regardless of the outcome of their upcoming bout, Claudio might not be able to celebrate a victory or nurse a loss due to William Regal's now-confirmed AEW departure.

Claudio Castagnoli has some big plans for the ROH Championship if he defeats his biggest AEW rival

The Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society have been going back and forth in a lengthy feud since before Claudio signed with the promotion. In the next chapter of their battle, the Swiss Superman has a chance to possibly end the feud.

During the same interview, Claudio detailed his intentions on how he'll carry himself if he captures the ROH World Championship this weekend.

"I would like to defend it in a similar way that he did, but not against former champions. I would like to defend it against young talent that has been grinding their teeth and hasn’t had that chance yet to showcase that talent on television. That’s what Ring of Honor always was. It was kind of the proving ground for people to prove how good they really were before mainstream saw it.” (H/T: Dallas Morning News)

Will Castagnoli be able to best "The OCHO" this weekend? Or will the AEW star unfortunately suffer another defeat, resulting in fans possibly going up in arms about his booking again?

