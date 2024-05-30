Former WCW Champion demands "royalty fees" from Tony Khan; lashes out at AEW

A former WCW Champion lashed out at AEW. He even demanded "royalty fees" from Tony Khan.

Vince Russo is not a fan of Tony Khan and the veteran continued to show his distaste towards the AEW President with a rant directed towards him again recently. Tony has been in charge of a lot of day-to-day responsibilities for AEW. Khan handles the booking as well as the contract negotiations for the talent, among other things.

Despite Khan's best efforts to put out a great product every week, AEW's viewership has dwindled over the past five years. The company has been struggling to sell out arenas as the turnout and interest shown by fans have been poor.

Vince Russo recently posted a video on his YouTube channel where he lashed out at the Jacksonville-based company. He even claimed that Tony owed him royalty fees.

"Tony Khan, I want my royalty fees. Do you hear me bro? Because now bro after everything else failed bro. After actually believing that people care about fake wrestling matches and finishes to fake fights and a star system and match quality bro and where has that gotten you? I'll tell you bro. It looks like it may have cost you a renewal with WBD. Bro, AEW was not even mentioned at the upfront and now word on the street is oh you're a little disappointed in the negotiations with WBD," said Russo. [1:49 - 2:48]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Tony Khan is currently engaged in the media rights negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery and while the latter wants to retain AEW on TNT and TBS, the amount they are willing to put on the table seemed to disappoint the AEW boss.

Tony Khan claims the Biscoe Brothers weren't permitted to wrestle in AEW

The Briscoe Brothers were one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling. They wrestled in promotions across the world and won championships everywhere they went. However, they never wrestled in AEW.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Tony Khan revealed that The Briscoe Brothers were supposed to be part of AEW All Out in 2022 but they weren't permitted to compete in AEW and were eventually replaced by Motor City Machine Guns.

"I was not able to use The Briscoes, I was not permitted to use Briscoes in that situation. I think it would have been great but the Motor City Machine Guns came in and really helped us at that time at being a part of the show when there was a spot that was intended for another great tag team, in my opinion the greatest tag team ever, 'The Briscoes,' and you needed somebody really strong, somebody very good to come in and help us, and that's where the Motor City Machine Guns did come in about two years ago and were a big part of All Out 22," stated Khan. [15:46 - 16:16]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Tony and Warner Bros. Dicovery will be able to agree on a new deal that is satisfactory to all parties involved, or whether this will be yet another setback for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

