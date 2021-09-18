“My apologies to Mr. Punk”- Former WWE RAW GM apologizes to CM Punk after previous criticism

In a recent episode of the 83 weeks Podcast, WCW legend Eric Bischoff apologizes to CM Punk. WWE RAW's former GM hit out at Punk for saying that the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson made a bigger impact than the nWo.

Eric Bischoff was talking about the comments Punk made about the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in his 83 weeks YouTube podcast. He was livid that Punk compared the debuts of these two talents with nWo.

Bischoff criticized "The Voice of The Voiceless" for his comments and added that Punk has lost his credibility with such a statement.

However, Conrad Thompson, the show's co-host, pointed out that Eric was misreading Punk's quote. He then explained that The Best in the World was referring to the impact Kevin Nash and Scott Hall (aka The Outsiders) had when they joined the nWo.

Realizing his mistake, Bischoff apologized to CM Punk for his comments at the start of the show without knowing the context.

"Alright then, my apologies to Mr. Punk. I overreacted and I'm highly sensitive and I know I was wrong. I appreciate you (Conrad) pointing it out because we coined the phrase on this show, “Context is King.” I allowed myself to react in a way that was inappropriate given the proper context that I'm grateful for you pointing out to me." said Eric Bischoff.

What did CM Punk say about the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson?

CM Punk showed up at the media scrum alongside Tony Khan after the AEW All Out and shared his reaction about the show. He pointed out how Danielson and Cole had more impact than Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall created when they joined nWo.

Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, they're not The Outsiders. I see the parallels. This is totally different, and I'll go ahead and say it, and people can quote me and they'll be pissed off about it. To me, this is bigger." said CM Punk. (h/t Bleacher Report)

Eric Bischoff knew of his mistake when he found out the actual context didn't even mention a direct comparison to nWo. Owning up to his mistake and publicly apologizing to CM Punk was indeed a class act for the former RAW GM.

Like Conrad said in the show, "Context is the king," and people should always keep that in mind.

