Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion says AEW star Sting is a "big part" of his life (Exclusive)

AEW star Sting has had a storied career in professional wrestling. He has made numerous friends during his time in the business, including former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo. The veteran writer recently commented on his relationship with The Icon.

Vince Russo made a name for himself during his stints in WCW, WWE, and TNA (IMPACT Wrestling). He worked with Sting in WCW and TNA, producing several memorable storylines for the star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, the WWE veteran detailed how the AEW star is a big part of his life.

"I want to address Sting. Chris [the show's co-host], do you know when I became saved, It was Sting himself who took me behind a trailer at TNA, and that makes Sting a big part of my life. Last time I spoke to Sting was a year after the buckle bomb [Night of Champions 2015], and he told me that the doctors told him never to wrestle again. That was the last time I spoke to him, but [he is a] big part of my life. I love the man." [4:20 - 5:10]

WWE Hall of Famer discusses possible reason for Sting's recent table botch in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently talked about Sting's scary table bump from a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

On the June 28, 2023, edition of Dynamite, the 64-year-old teamed up with Darby Allin to face off against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The abovementioned table spot occurred when Sting climbed a ladder to deliver a body splash on Guevara. However, the WCW veteran got injured due to an awkward landing from the maneuver.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long talked about the possible reason behind The Icon's botched move.

"I mean, him being on the ladder (...) it's the safest, what we're talking about. Sting has been around [in] this business [for] a long time, and Sting knows how to protect himself. So I don't think it was a problem about him being on the ladder because he knows how to protect himself. He knows how to work. So I mean, things just happen. So, like I said, I just blame it on communication. I could be wrong, but if I'm wrong, I apologize. But like I said, that's a lack of communication, and that's really bad." [12:28 - 12:56]

