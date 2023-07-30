Former WWE manager says Sami Zayn is ripping off Hollywood legend (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that Sami Zayn's WWE character was a rip-off of legendary Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen.

Zayn's popularity has soared to unforeseen levels since last year when he joined The Bloodline. His run and eventual exit from the stable made for riveting TV and made him one of the biggest babyfaces in the promotion. Sami Zayn, alongside Kevin Owens, went on to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, where they defeated The Usos to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

With SummerSlam 2023 just around the corner, Zayn and Owens are still the champions and continue to command loud reactions from the crowd.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared an opinion that is sure to ruffle some feathers. The former WWE writer first explained how the wrestling business has always rehashed and ripped off things that were done before.

Russo then mentioned that Sami Zayn was ripping off Woody Allen, who's well known for the neurotic characters he portrayed his several of his movies.

"Bro, here's the bottom line. In professional wrestling, to some degree, everybody is ripping everybody else off. As a matter of fact, I guarantee you, today's wrestlers don't even know whom I'm talking about. Every time I see Sami Zayn, I see Woody Allen. He's ripping off Woody Allen," said Vince Russo. [2:45 - 3:15]

Kevin Owens on a possible split with Sami Zayn in WWE

In a recent interview, Kevin Owens discussed the possibility of him and Sami Zayn separating and having a feud down the line in WWE.

Though KO didn't explicitly mention that he and Zayn would split, he did make it clear that if the circumstances warrant, they would go their separate ways.

"There is one thing about our careers that can't be denied. When we felt like it was time, we had no problems stabbing each other in the back and getting to it. I guess me more than him a little bit, but he's done a couple. If we think it's better for our careers to fight than to team, we have no problem doing it. But yeah, we'll be tied to one another forever. There's just no way around it, so we'll see what comes," said Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens was legitimately injured on this week's episode of WWE RAW, and it remains to be seen if it has any repercussions on his and Zayn's title run.

