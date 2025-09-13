Former World Champion claims Goldberg would be booed if he went up against popular AEW star (Exclusive)

Ever since Goldberg wrestled his retirement match in July, rumors of him joining AEW have been swirling around online. The 58-year-old had earlier announced that he would retire from professional wrestling in 2025 and competed in his final match for the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.
However, he wasn't very pleased at how it all turned out and hasn't ruled out returning to the ring again. Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently stated that if Goldberg went up against one of AEW's most popular stars, MJF, in his final match, he'd be booed by all the fans present.
He was talking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. EC3 said that if a match between the two was given a decent enough build, it would allow MJF to use his creativity to get over with the fans, and they would cheer for him, regardless of whether he's a heel or a face.
"So if there was a build and MJF had time to really put some stink on it with his cleverness and his creativity and really digging at him, I do think if it was built and then the fans would, no matter what, chant for MJF, but I've been wrong before, like twice, maybe three times," EC3 said.
The former AEW World Champion recently appeared on the Busted Open Podcast, where he stated that he's available to fight Goldberg if he wants, but warned the former Universal Champion that he would embarrass him. The 58-year-old was one of the two wrestlers MJF was a fan of growing up, with the other one being one of the board members of rival company, WWE, The Rock.
