Former World Champion comments on not joining AEW and WWE despite reported interest from Triple H

A former World Champion has finally talked about the reasons behind him choosing IMPACT over AEW and WWE, despite interest from the latter.

The star in question is Nick Aldis. At the Rebellion 2023 event, Aldis joined the commentary team and announced he had signed a new deal with the Nashville-based promotion. The former NWA World Champion also planted the seeds for a prospective match when he challenged the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at the time, Steve Maclin.

Before his IMPACT signing, fans were vying for him to join WWE. However, his decision not to join the biggest brand in pro-wrestling prompted many to see it as a loss for Triple H.

Speaking with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Aldis talked about what had drawn him to sign with IMPACT:

“Well I think the quality of the communication with IMPACT has been very, very good. I don’t want to get into the weeds too much about all this, but I will just say that the way that Scott D’Amore and I communicated prior to me coming into IMPACT was the most easy and refreshing professional exchange I’ve ever had. There were no agendas, no double speak, no hidden meanings, no telling me what I wanted to hear, or me telling them what they wanted to hear." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Nick Aldis believes he is a difference maker despite never being in AEW and WWE

The former NWA World Champion is apparently happier performing in IMPACT, despite having reported interest from WWE.

In the same interview, he explained how he was confident in his abilities:

“And look, there’s not a lot of things you can control in wrestling, but I think I’ve done enough to prove now that I can be a difference maker. And really it’s not necessarily about being in the main event or being a world champion or anything like that, but you want to feel like you get the chance to be a difference maker and you know man so far so good.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Nick Aldis.

