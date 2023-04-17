"Triple H hasn’t been cooking that much recently" – Fans react to WWE losing out on another major free agent 

All the rumors of a veteran performer potentially joining WWE didn't add up to anything as Nick Aldis made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at Rebellion 2023. Since then, several fans have come forward on social media to share their reactions to Triple H missing out on a possible game-changing signing.

Aldis joined the commentary table at Rebellion 2023, where he revealed he had inked a new contract with the Nashville-based promotion. He also made his intentions clear when he confronted newly crowned IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin, laying the seeds for a potential match down the line.

Nick Aldis had earlier worked for IMPACT Wrestling from 2008-2015. It's no secret that fans were expecting Triple H to sign the 36-year-old to WWE, especially since he had made many signings in recent months.

However, it seems like the promotion's unofficial "hiring freeze" stopped them from making a move to bring Alids under its umbrella. Soon after Nick Aldis returned to IMPACT Wrestling, fans began talking about WWE missing out on another free agent after Jay White, who recently debuted for AEW.

A few users also believe how Aldis' real-life issues with Bruce Prichard might have impacted his potential signing. Check out the reactions below:

I’m just saying. 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers About damn time!! Nick Aldis has announced he's officially back with Impact Wrestling!About damn time!! #Rebellion Nick Aldis has announced he's officially back with Impact Wrestling! 🙌🙌 About damn time!! #Rebellion https://t.co/ACPN1ckBxi Triple H fumbled Jay White & Nick Aldis to WWE. Bro, Triple H hasn’t been cooking that much recently.I’m just saying. twitter.com/wrestlingcover… Triple H fumbled Jay White & Nick Aldis to WWE. Bro, Triple H hasn’t been cooking that much recently. I’m just saying. twitter.com/wrestlingcover…

Snygil @Snygil2 @patricktheheel Nah. I don't think triple h would make good use of Aldis. Impact kinda makes perfect sense for him. @patricktheheel Nah. I don't think triple h would make good use of Aldis. Impact kinda makes perfect sense for him.

Leftöver GabaGhoul @blacklodgeb0b @patricktheheel His wife is in impact and hes had history there so it makes sense @patricktheheel His wife is in impact and hes had history there so it makes sense

[email protected] @Dimi_1999 @patricktheheel He is former TNA World Champion. Alot of history in Impact/ TNA @patricktheheel He is former TNA World Champion. Alot of history in Impact/ TNA

TrussInGod91 @God91In @patricktheheel Really thought WWE would get him but makes sense he got issues with Pritchard @patricktheheel Really thought WWE would get him but makes sense he got issues with Pritchard

A WWE Legend showed up at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2023

Nick Aldis' return was not the only major talking point from Rebellion 2023, as Santino Marella made his shocking return to the ring after more than a year at the promotion. Though he has been associated on and off with IMPACT Wrestling since 2017, this was the first time he competed for the promotion.

The WWE veteran teamed up with Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango to defeat The Design. While it's not clear if his return to the ring was a one-off, Marella looked impressive and didn't seem out of place among other full-time performers.

Do you think Triple H should have made a better effort to sign Nick Aldis? Do you think Aldis would have become a big star at the global juggernaut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

