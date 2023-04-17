"He still got it!" - Wrestling fans go crazy after retired WWE veteran makes in-ring return after 9 years at Impact Rebellion 2023

WWE veteran Santino Marella came out of retirement at Impact Rebellion 2023, and fans didn't even realize it. Marella retired from the in-ring competition as far back as 2014.

It was in a Toronto Live Event on July 6, 2014, when Santino Marella declared that he was done with his in-ring career due to a neck injury. He had a respectable eight-year career in WWE, where he primarily filled a comedic role and was able to gain a lot of traction and popularity in the process - especially during his alliances with the likes of Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

But Impact Rebellion saw him make a return to the ring for the first time in just short of a decade. His daughter Arianna Grace is signed to WWE and is also the founder of the Battle Arts Academy - where anybody can learn Pro Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, Muay Thai, amateur Wrestling, MMA, etc. Perhaps it has helped him stay in great shape as he returned to the squared circle in a handicap match.

The handicap match at Impact Rebellion saw Santino Marella team up with Dirty Dango and Joe Hendry to defeat The Design. The odds saw Marella go three against four, but they were ultimately successful.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions, starting with one from his daughter Arianna Grace:

Arianna Grace @AriannaGraceWWE He still got it!!!! He still got it!!!! 😂

Santino Marella became an authority figure a few months before Impact Rebellion 2023

It was wholesome because the match at Impact Rebellion was the first time that Marella's son Marko got to watch him wrestle.

He has been an authority figure in Impact Wrestling for a few months now, being labeled as the Director of Authority.

It will be interesting to see if this was simply a one-off for the Milan Miracle or if he plans to step back into the ring.

Is that something you would like to see? Let us know in the comments section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes