Create

"He still got it!" - Wrestling fans go crazy after retired WWE veteran makes in-ring return after 9 years at Impact Rebellion 2023

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 17, 2023 10:35 IST
It was a monumental return at Impact Rebellion!
It was a monumental return at Impact Rebellion!

WWE veteran Santino Marella came out of retirement at Impact Rebellion 2023, and fans didn't even realize it. Marella retired from the in-ring competition as far back as 2014.

It was in a Toronto Live Event on July 6, 2014, when Santino Marella declared that he was done with his in-ring career due to a neck injury. He had a respectable eight-year career in WWE, where he primarily filled a comedic role and was able to gain a lot of traction and popularity in the process - especially during his alliances with the likes of Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

But Impact Rebellion saw him make a return to the ring for the first time in just short of a decade. His daughter Arianna Grace is signed to WWE and is also the founder of the Battle Arts Academy - where anybody can learn Pro Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, Muay Thai, amateur Wrestling, MMA, etc. Perhaps it has helped him stay in great shape as he returned to the squared circle in a handicap match.

The handicap match at Impact Rebellion saw Santino Marella team up with Dirty Dango and Joe Hendry to defeat The Design. The odds saw Marella go three against four, but they were ultimately successful.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions, starting with one from his daughter Arianna Grace:

He still got it!!!! 😂
One of the biggest returns in the history of our sport…@milanmiracle’s Cobra!!! #Rebellion https://t.co/QONaRcwaYH
HE PULLED UP IN HIS OLD WRESTLING ATTIRE.@milanmiracle is the GOAT!#ImpactWrestling #Rebellion https://t.co/8J0SBdD6N9
@AriannaGraceWWE He does indeed when that cobra came out we were all cheering! @milanmiracle #ImpactWrestling #Rebellion
@milanmiracle welcome back to the ring!! @IMPACTWRESTLING #ImpactWrestling #Rebellion
@milanmiracle 🐍 #Rebellion https://t.co/QXz0qCYYjr
@IMPACTWRESTLING @milanmiracle Aaaahhhhh YAAAYYYY LET'S GOOOO @milanmiracle @joehendry and @DirtyDangoCurty 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🥰🥰🥰🥰#Rebellion!!!
There he is! Excited to see @milanmiracle back in the ring! #Rebellion https://t.co/UK3vS3tyeS
This is it. It’s time for the return to the ring of Santino Marella @milanmiracle & The COOOOBRAAAA #Rebellion @IMPACTWRESTLING

Santino Marella became an authority figure a few months before Impact Rebellion 2023

It was wholesome because the match at Impact Rebellion was the first time that Marella's son Marko got to watch him wrestle.

He has been an authority figure in Impact Wrestling for a few months now, being labeled as the Director of Authority.

EXCLUSIVE: @milanmiracle, @joehendry and @DirtyDangoCurty regrouped with Santino's son Marco after their match! #Rebellion https://t.co/qJ8HwYXWOe

It will be interesting to see if this was simply a one-off for the Milan Miracle or if he plans to step back into the ring.

Is that something you would like to see? Let us know in the comments section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...