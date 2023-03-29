TNA veteran's "issues" with Bruce Prichard may prevent huge WWE signing, talks with AEW? - Reports

WWE has been picking up some of the biggest free agents as of late, despite AEW's reputation for being the promotion with more creativity. But while many believed that Nick Aldis would find his home in either promotion, it seems that Bruce Prichard could be blocking his dealings with WWE.

Aldis parted ways with NWA in November 2022 after spending five years signed to the promotion. During his run, he became the face of the promotion and one of its most legitimate stars, making his departure and the minor controversy that followed all the more shocking.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he doesn't believe that Nick Aldis has had any talks with Tony Khan at this stage, but that he knows the star spoke to Christopher Daniels. Additionally, he pointed out that there could be some pushback from Bruce Prichard, who has had some problems with The Modern Day Gladiator.

Emmanuel_TBWF @JustEmmanuel2U No way WWE doesn’t sign Nick Aldis. Right? He is literally a British Cody with more muscles and a wife that can wrestle. And those two have a built in story if WWE wanted to play with it. No way WWE doesn’t sign Nick Aldis. Right? He is literally a British Cody with more muscles and a wife that can wrestle. And those two have a built in story if WWE wanted to play with it. https://t.co/2mKcnCJtbi

While Aldis could possibly have some pushback from Prichard, Wade Barrett has made it abundantly clear that he'd be thrilled to see the star debut in WWE. In a recent interview, Barrett praised the former NWA World Champion and expressed how much respect he has for him.

Ric Flair believes that Nick Aldis could catch his "big break" in either AEW or WWE

The 36-year-old star is often called "The National Treasure," and taking in all the praise he's received since leaving NWA, it's not hard to see why. Many fans and his wrestling peers alike have clamored for him to jump to one of the two big United States promotions where he could bring his persona to a grander stage.

🩸IWC’s𝕋𝕣𝕚𝕓𝕒𝕝ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕗🩸 @RealHOTTGOD #NickAldis This guy right here needs to finally knock down the doors of WWE! #Magnus This guy right here needs to finally knock down the doors of WWE! #Magnus #NickAldis https://t.co/TyK8du7TMJ

During an episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair expressed how he believes that Aldis hasn't received his big break yet.

"Like Nick Aldis, the kid’s really good. But he’s never gotten that big break – nothing against NWA because you know that’s my favorite belt of all time. But his big break will be coming to either AEW or WWE." [01:40 onward]

If Dave Meltzer's speculations are anything to go by, it seems that a debut in WWE might be more complicated than fans or Wade Barrett might have initially hoped. While he hasn't had any reported talks with Tony Khan, the star might just end up in All Elite Wrestling.

