Ric Flair advises 5-time women's champion's spouse to go to "either AEW or WWE" if he wants to succeed

AEW and WWE will likely have their next free-agent bidding war just over the horizon, as Ric Flair recently urged Nick Aldis to choose between the two promotions.

Triple H has seemingly taken a page out of AEW's playbook, as The Game has brought numerous stars into the promotion since taking over as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Hence, Tony Khan could be facing stiff competition when it comes to hiring new talent. With Aldis no longer the face of NWA, he has the rare opportunity to go to either company.

During an episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair praised Aldis but pointed out that the star had not received the fame he deserved. The Nature Boy also suggested the former world champion sign with a prominent promotion.

"Like Nick Aldis, the kid’s really good. But he’s never gotten that big break – nothing against NWA because you know that’s my favorite belt of all time. But his big break will be coming to either AEW or WWE." (01:40 onward)

Nick Aldis' first match after parting ways with NWA came at the WrestleCage SuperShow in a multi-man Battle Royal, where he walked away as the victor. He has been married to former women's champion Mickie James since 2015.

Nick Aldis claims that he was in talks to sign with AEW but opted to stay with NWA instead

Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes share a storied history with each other. Hence, many speculated the star to join All Elite Wrestling during Rhodes' tenure.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Nick Aldis revealed that there were talks about him debuting with All Elite Wrestling. However, at the time, he prioritized staying with NWA instead.

"Well, I thought that it was well known at this point that I had talked to [Tony Khan] very early on, and there’s a lot more to it than people know. Essentially, I wanted to go, but I also wanted to wait until I had got the NWA to a point where I felt like they could function effectively," Aldis said. (H/T: WrestlingINC)

With Cody Rhodes now firmly placed in WWE, could fans see Aldis join him in the Stamford-based company? Only time will tell.

