Former world champion confirms re-signing with major promotion; WWE and AEW option off the table

AEW and WWE might be two of the biggest promotions, but neither managed to capture former Impact World Champion Rich Swann. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion recently re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling and detailed why he's not going to either of the big two promotions.

Despite never appearing in AEW, Swann has quite a lot of history with numerous stars from the promotion. While he never hit the main event in WWE, since his release the star has become one of the biggest names in IMPACT Wrestling.

During his recent appearance on Insight with Cris Van Vliet, Swann praised both promotions but noted that he's received the best experience in IMPACT.

"I've signed a two-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. They have done nothing but treat me with the utmost respect," said Swann. "Wrestling, right now, is prospering. AEW is doing great, WWE has turned around and doing great."

HEATHXXII @HEATHXXII Rich Swann is the Unified World Champion and will face Kenny Omega in a TITLE vs TITLE match at #IMPACTRebellion on April 24th. #Sacrifice Rich Swann is the Unified World Champion and will face Kenny Omega in a TITLE vs TITLE match at #IMPACTRebellion on April 24th. #Sacrifice https://t.co/B2ob2ij48R

Swann continued, detailing how proud he is to be involved with IMPACT Wrestling during this time period.

"IMPACT Wrestling, ever since I started in 2018, has been nothing but love. To be part of that and helping that after all the years of people saying, 'IMPACT is going to die, TNA is dead,' that makes me feel good and lets me know that I'm doing something right in this industry." (H/T: Fightful)

While there are many opportunities for impressive feuds in All Elite Wrestling, it doesn't seem like Rich Swann will find himself within the promotion any time soon.

Rich Swann notably had a lot of good things to say about former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

While fan opinions might be divided on Kenny Omega and The Elite after the notorious Brawl Out fiasco, The Cleaner has helped many of his peers elevate themselves across his AEW tenure.

✖️.MissCobblepot.✖️ @MissJoanTaylor

At Impact Wrestling Rebellion, 2021

@KennyOmegamanX Kenny Omega destroys Rich Swan with a stunning V-Trigger and then finishes him with the One Winged Angel !At Impact Wrestling Rebellion, 2021 Kenny Omega destroys Rich Swan with a stunning V-Trigger and then finishes him with the One Winged Angel !At Impact Wrestling Rebellion, 2021@KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/96KW6Lgv2n

During a 2021 interview with WrestlingSport, Swann praised Omega for ultimately helping him elevate his career to reach the PWI top 10.

"With the match I had with Kenny Omega, the history that we made, one ring, two different companies on pay-per-view, is something that hasn't been done in North America in the last 20 to 30 years. It got me into the Top 10 of 500 people in PWI and that's only 500 people that did that," Rich Swann said.

While Swann is signed to IMPACT for another two years, could he jump to All Elite Wrestling afterward and finally try to settle the score with Kenny Omega? Until then, fans will simply have to be patient and keep an eye on the two stars.

