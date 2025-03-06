Former world champion outraged after AEW arena ejection: "HYPOCRITES!"

A former AEW World Champion has just gone on a rant after being removed from the arena earlier tonight. He did not agree with the decision and claimed that double standards were at play.

Moments ago on Dynamite, MJF and 'Hangman' Adam Page got into a brawl, just mere days till their match at AEW Revolution. Friedman ended up getting the upper hand by knocking Page out with his Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF wished to repeat history, but instead of setting a house on fire, like Page did to Swerve, he tried lighting up Hangman himself on fire.

He poured gasoline over him, but before he could light him up, the security team tackled him and dragged him out of the arena. The former AEW World Champion took to X/Twitter to call out the AEW fans. MJF claimed they were hypocrites, and he claimed that this weekend, he would take out their hero for good.

"YOU GOT 9 LIVES HANGMAN BUT ON SUNDAY, IT’LL BE YOUR LAST! HYPOCRITES!!!" Friedman wrote.

MJF has been taking Adam Page head-on before their match at AEW Revolution

Over the years, The Wolf of Wrestling has fought his opponents strategically, employing several unorthodox methods to outsmart them. He has often gained the upper hand by fighting smart, rather than brute force.

However, it seems that for the first time in a while, he has let his anger take control of him in this feud with 'Hangman' Adam Page. Staring the show tonight, MJF was spotted outside in the parking lot waiting for Page. During the show opener, he went on a rant, as he seemed to be ready to give his all in this feud.

For the majority of the show, The Salt of the Earth was waiting in the parking lot. This only ended when Hangman arrived, even as he attempted to run him over. This then kicked off the brawl between them that led to Friedman eventually standing tall.

This will be their first singles match since 2019, and neither man will be holding back from dishing out extreme pain to one another. It remains to be seen which among these former world champions will come out on top at AEW Revolution.

