Former world champion quashes rumor of signing with AEW President Tony Khan; confirms WWE contract offer

Previous reports of Bandido signing full-time with AEW are apparently false, according to a recent statement by Meltzer. The Mexican star himself has confirmed the same and more during a recent interview.

The former PWG World Champion recently had a stellar match against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title. Although he could not defeat the JAS leader, his performance in the bout received acclaim from fans and critics alike. Rumors of WWE watching the match also surfaced.

After Dynamite went off-air last week, Tony Khan was spotted at the entrance ramp and hugging Bandido. Shortly afterward, a report claimed that he had agreed to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

However, a more recent report by Meltzer states that Bandido has not yet signed the contract offered to him by AEW. In an interview with Mas Lucha, the Mexican star confirmed the same while revealing that he also received an offer from WWE.

He also said that both Tony Khan and Chris Jericho had pulled him aside to convince him to join AEW.

It remains to be seen whether the masked wrestler will oblige to their request in the coming weeks.

WWE has also reportedly shown an interest in signing Bandido after his AEW appearance

In a recent report on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that WWE had been keen on getting in touch with Bandido even before his match with Chris Jericho ended.

“Bandido, after Wednesday, was immediately offered a full-time contract... Now it just says here that he was offered a deal. Hopefully he's signed because WWE was asking for his number before that match was even over." (H/T: Cultaholic)

With two major wrestling brands offering him an opportunity to join them, Bandido is spoilt for choice now. Only time will tell what his next step will be.

