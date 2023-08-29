Former world champion says he is "open to all options" after contract expiry, AEW signing on the horizon?

Could a former world champion, who has already performed in AEW, join Tony Khan's promotion after his present contract expires?

Will Ospreay is a British professional Wrestler, currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and is the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and a former IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Ospreay made his AEW debut in June 2022 and has performed and won in both the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-views. Will Ospreay recently faced Chris Jericho at the All In pay-per-view and scored a huge victory over the veteran.

During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Ospreay was asked about his plans after his contract with NJPW expires in February 2024, to which he replied he was open to all options.

"I'm open to all options, that's all I can say," - Ospreay said (H/t Fightful)

A few months ago, Ospreay had shown optimism about re-signing with NJPW after his contract expiry.

“I just wanna know what my options are doesn’t mean I’m leaving NJPW. I’m fairly positive me & NJPW will work out a deal but in case we dont I want to provide for my family, wrestle how I wanna wrestle & most importantly be happy” - Ospreay said(H/t Fightful )

It is to be noted that The Aerial Assassin has scored singles victories over the top All Elite Wrestling stars like Kenny Omega, Orange Cassidy, and Chris Jericho.

Could Ospreay's change of stance regarding the contract and his string of victories over AEW stars be indicative of his joining the Jacksonville-based company?

Only time will tell. But regardless of where he works next, any professional wrestling company will benefit from signing a talent like Ospreay.

Will Ospreay thanks AEW after his victory at All In

Following the victory over Chris Jericho, Ospreay took to Twitter (X) to thank the fans and Jacksonville-based company for allowing him to perform at Wembley Stadium, London, in front of 81,000 people and said it changed his life.

The gratitude I have for you all that have followed my career throughout this crazy journey is genuinely overwhelming. Last night you & AEW truly changed my life. Honoured not only to represent my family, NJPW but represent British wrestling at Wembley Stadium. Thank you so much.

