Former world champion teases his return to AEW after almost 3 months

AEW is buzzing with excitement as a star hinted at a long-awaited return to the promotion. The star in question is none other than Rush.

Rush's last appearance for All Elite Wrestling was on the May 24 episode of Rampage, where he teamed with Dralistico and Preston Vance against the team of Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. He has been on hiatus for the last three months, with his contract reportedly expiring soon.

Rush ended the speculation by renewing his contract with the promotion. It had been rumored that WWE had also shown interest in the Mexican star.

Recently, the 34-year-old star took to Twitter to share a video of himself training in the gym, teasing his return to in-ring.

"See you soon @AEW just remember if you mess with the bull you get the horns NO PASA NADA," Rush tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what role Rush will play in All Elite Wrestling when he does return, but his tweet has certainly got fans excited.

AEW star Rush recently became a father

AEW star Rush shared heartwarming news on social media last month, announcing the arrival of his baby girl.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed deep gratitude to God and his wife for this incredible blessing.

"THE BEST GIFT THAT GOD AND MY WIFE HAVE GIVEN TO ME ON THIS DAY, THANK GOD FOR GIVING ME THE HAPPINESS OF BECOMING A FATHER AGAIN BUT NOW OF A BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS," Rush wrote.

Fans and fellow wrestlers were quick to congratulate him on the happy news. Rush has been popular in the Jacksonville-based promotion since his debut in May 2022. He is known for his high-flying and intense wrestling style.

Are you excited about Rush's potential return to Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

