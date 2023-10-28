AEW is always adding big names to their roster. In recent times, they brought in Adam Copeland and even Ric Flair - though the precise role of the latter is still not clear. Now there's an update about the return of a previously injured professional wrestler to the active roster.

That female wrestler is none other than Thunder Rosa, who was thrust out of action because of a back injury, but has been doing work on the sidelines, like providing Spanish commentary for matches. In a Q&A session, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp clarified her present status.

“She's still on the Collision intro, still doing commentary. She's good to go. She's been good to go for a while though. Waiting on creative.” he said. (h/t wrestlingnews.co)

Rosa debuted in Tony Khan's promotion in 2020 and has been out of action since 2022.

Thunder Rosa talks about Sting's last match in AEW

Thunder Rosa is one of the many wrestlers who have spoken out about Sting's retirement announcement. Rosa is one of the few wrestlers who use facepaint as a prop in AEW, something that The Vigilante has done since the eighties.

She had also earlier spoken about starting a face-paint alliance with Darby Allin, who often adopts a monochrome mask. While all these and more ideas are interesting, fans are currently waiting with bated breath to see when Rosa will be back in the ring. Sting is currently in a feud with Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne, and Ric Flair has joined the feud, sending shock waves across the wrestling fraternity.

