"Almost 20 years" - Former WWE and AEW World Champion on why Vince McMahon retiring may be the correct decision

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho thinks Vince McMahon's retirement might be the ideal move for the latter.

Jericho had a combined 16-year run with the Stamford-based promotion between 1999 and 2017. During his stint, he captured the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship in addition to holding the Intercontinental Champion for a record nine times.

His most notable moment with McMahon came when the latter interfered to help him beat The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night at Vengeance 2001 for the Undisputed Championship.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, The Wizard expressed his gratitude for his time with McMahon and his company. He added that the former chairman had a great run in WWE, and retiring might be the right decision for the latter, considering his age.

"The thing is, for me, I haven’t worked in the WWE since 2017. And I did work there almost 20 years. I always loved working with Vince. Learned a lot from him. And, you know, he had a great run. And then stepping back is, you know, probably for the best for him, even from a physical standpoint, because he runs himself so ragged from the workload that he has," Jericho said.

Jericho signed with AEW on January 8, 2019, and has carved out an impressive career there, becoming the promotion's inaugural world champion.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho comments on Vince McMahon's latest issue

During an interview on the True Geordie podcast a few days ago, Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on the allegations surrounding Vince McMahon. The Wizard revealed that he wasn't shocked over McMahon's recent controversy.

"Not really. Is it a surprise in any industry when it happens? When you look at it, it's really not illegal. He [McMahon] had an affair, paid the lady off to not say anything, and moved on. It's almost like, 'Okay, and?' People want to jump on it but there is still always an undertone of 'it's wrestling. Oh, it's just wrestling,' If you look, that story came out with a bang, and then you really haven't heard anything about it since."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Vince McMahon is the main story in today’s Wall Street Journal. Vince McMahon is the main story in today’s Wall Street Journal. https://t.co/iZq9yq855r

Jericho also said it was too bad that the former CEO's alleged issue surfaced. However, he highlighted that nothing significant would occur due to the aforementioned controversy.

With McMahon retiring, it will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based company's product will fare under the new administration.

