Former WWE and AEW star breaks silence after return on Collision

A former WWE star has shared a heartfelt message on social media after his return to AEW TV this past Saturday. The star returned to Saturday Night Collision for a tag team match after nearly six months.

The star in question is Anthony Henry. Anthony joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2021 after a brief stint with WWE NXT. The former NXT star suffered a broken jaw while wrestling at a non-AEW event in March 2024. He was subsequently released by the promotion in April. However, following his release, his merchandise sales skyrocketed, and later that week, Khan announced that he would be rehiring Henry once the latter recovered from injury.

Trending

Henry made their first appearance on Collision this past weekend since the January 6, 2024, episode of the Saturday Night show. The veteran wrestler joined forces with his long-time partner JD Drake to lock horns with Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata in a losing cause. Following his return, Anthony Henry took to his X social media account to share a heartfelt message for fans. The 40-year-old also praised his tag team partner, JD Drake, in his post.

"Real quick! Thanks to everyone for supporting @AEW and the #workhorsemen. I sometimes feel like I don't deserve this wild of a life I live. Thank you all! Also, @RealJDDrake is the freaking man and showed how much heart he had. Let's do it again with us both, 100 percent," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star on being rehired by AEW

As noted above, former WWE NXT Superstar Anthony Henry was released by the Jacksonville-based promotion in April 2024. He was subsequently rehired following a massive surge in his merchandise sales.

Later, Henry expressed his happiness after being rehired with a post on Twitter/X.

"What a week! Obviously, I was not happy with what happened earlier in the week. However, I am ecstatic about being back! I believe in the locker room at AEW and cannot wait to be back in action," he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Anthony Henry fares in his second stint with Tony Khan's promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback