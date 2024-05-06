Released star is excited to return to AEW; Tony Khan promised he would be hired back

A released AEW star has claimed to be excited about his return to the company. The star being discussed is Anthony Henry.

In April, Tony Khan released a bunch of stars from their contracts. Stars like Jose The Assistant, The Boys, Gravity, Slim J, Parker Bordeaux, and many more stars. One more prominent name that was released was Anthony. He was one-half of The WorkHorsemen, alongside JD Drake.

Henry suffered a broken jaw while wrestling at an event outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion in March. Also, his last appearance in AEW was previously in January 2024.

After being released, the 40-year-old star took to social media and said he was devasted. Also following his release, the star's merchandise became a top seller for that week. Later that week, Tony Khan announced that he would be re-hiring Henry after he recovered from the injury.

The soon-to-be AEW star recently took to Twitter and stated that he was excited about making his return to the company after almost two months.

"There is much more to the story of my return to AEW than most know, or will probably ever know. I just know one thing. I am excited to be back in that locker room soon! #Family."

What did AEW President Tony Khan say about WWE releasing superstars earlier?

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony stated that the Jacksonville-based promotion is a secure place and will not be releasing wrestlers from their contracts like WWE.

"Anyone who signs a contract [in WWE] these days, is not signing a real contract. It's a temporary arrangement. People who come wrestle with me, a lot of these people are frankly lifers and they know that. I think there are people who work there and they aren't sure they will be there next week. There is a lot more security with a contract here,” Tony said.

It remains to be seen when will Anthony Henry return to the promotion and how he will be managed once he makes his comeback.