Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio announced as AEW star's replacement for upcoming show

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio will replace AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo at AAA Héroes Inmortales this weekend.

AAA announced the change on Twitter, stating that the AEW star had to miss the show due to an international commitment.

Penta is scheduled to compete in a four-way match to determine the No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream this Sunday in Seattle, Washington.

Expand Tweet

While Penta may be missing the AAA showdown, fans can see him in wrestling at WrestleDream, where he will join forces with his Lucha Brothers partner, AEW International Champion Rey Fenix.

While Alberto Del Rio is making his return to the Mexican promotion, he will team up with Octagon Jr. in a tag team match against Sam Adonis and AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall.

This marks the former WWE Champion's first appearance in the promotion since July, when he participated in a six-man tag team match at AAA Verano de Escandalo 2023.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett praises former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett called Alberto El Patron, aka Alberto Del Rio, a "megastar" during his time with the Stamford-based promotion.

In an interview on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Jarrett praised El Patron's talent and work ethic and recalled his impressive stint with WWE.

"We hit it off day one. He was a megastar for Vince and hot there for a while. For us to get him, it was a big get. Everybody was excited to get Alberto on. Hard worker."

He continued:

"He would tell you, 'I want to overdeliver.' Worked his a** off, came with the absolute best can-do attitude, helping others, not selfish. He was all in and he got over immediately in the Impact Zone."

It remains to be seen whether the former WWE Champion will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion or not.

What is your favorite match of Alberto Del Rio in Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.