Jeff Jarrett says released WWE Superstar was a "megastar" for Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has worked with some of the best in the industry, but according to the star himself, Alberto El Patron (Del Rio) was a megastar in the Stamford-based promotion.

El Patron is one of the biggest names to come out of Mexico, and at a time, was one of WWE's most prominent stars. During his run in the promotion, he even captured the World Championship. However, his real-life actions have since blacklisted him with many fans, despite his in-ring ability.

In a recent episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the WWE legend looked back on Alberto El Patron's time in IMPACT Wrestling.

"We hit it off day one. He was a megastar for Vince and hot there for a while. For us to get him, it was a big get. Everybody was excited to get Alberto on. Hard worker."

Jarrett continued:

"He would tell you, 'I want to overdeliver.' Worked his a** off, came with the absolute best can-do attitude, helping others, not selfish. He was all in and he got over immediately in the Impact Zone." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jeff Jarrett also recently gave his take on LA Knight's success in WWE and whether he always saw greatness in the star during his run as Eli Drake in IMPACT Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer also briefly commented on Alberto El Patron's sordid past

While most fans are aware of El Patron's abuse allegations and the charges he faced for aggravated kidnapping and s**ual assault, he's garnered a reputation for no-showing wrestling events over the years.

Continuing in the same episode, Jeff Jarrett empathized with Alberto, noting how people often find themselves in terrible places where they do bad things.

"We go through some dark periods where we do dumb s**t, bad s**t, horrible whatever it may be. I think he would admit that [he's been in] some dark places. I have no idea where he's at today, but I know my one-on-one relationship." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jarrett also noted that the two bonded over their shared family legacies in pro wrestling (both men come from wrestling families) and their mutual understanding of the industry. In closing, Double J noted that Alberto El Patron never shied away from the responsibilities of a "top guy."